What We Already Know About Kim & Kanye's Baby, Based On Her Sign

The birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child, via surrogate, isn't just big news in the realm of celebrity. Born on January 15, 2018, at 12:47 a.m. (the time zone remains unclear), this baby girl is the very first earth sign to be born into the Kardashian-Jenner family since their rise to fame. And what an earth sign she is. At the moment of her birth, the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Pluto were all in Capricorn, forming a powerful stellium in baby Kardashian-West's chart.
In a family of moody water signs (Kris, Caitlyn, Khloé, Rob, and Kendall), flighty air signs (Kim, Kanye, Scott, and North), and the occasional tough-cookie fire sign (Kourtney, Kylie, Mason, Reign, and Saint), this baby's life will be ruled by the sign of discipline, responsibility, and hard work. As someone with a Capricorn stellium in my own birth chart, I can tell her from experience: She's in for a weird time.
If you aren't familiar with the concept of a stellium in astrology, it's simply a concentration of three or more celestial bodies in a single sign. Finding one in your birth chart may indicate the strongest parts of your personality.
In my case, the sun, Mercury, Uranus, and Neptune were all in Capricorn when I was born, and I have those placements to thank for my dry sense of humor, diligent-but-offbeat work ethic, and the value I place on integrity and structure. This concentration of planetary energy makes up a huge part of my personality — and that's with only four bodies in the same sign. With six celestial bodies camped out in the sign of the Goat, Kimye's baby will have an even greater concentration of the same hardline Cap energy.
Having Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn foretells of a life built on steep ambition for this baby, especially as she grows up and enters the workforce. But an ambitious woman with the last name Kardashian isn't that surprising. It's having a Capricorn sun, moon, Mercury, and Venus that will set her apart from her relatives.
Due to their closer proximity to Earth, these heavenly bodies have a more noticeable effect on us, ruling over such areas of life as our emotions, communication style, and romantic selves. This new baby may speak more directly than her water sign aunts — and she'll probably have less of a tolerance for free-wheeling, abstract conversations than her Gemini sister and father.
Speaking of Kanye, let's look more closely at how the stars will affect the baby's relationship with her parents. Again, I can speak from experience on this topic. Where Kim is a Libra and Kanye is a Gemini, my mother is a Gemini and my father is an Aquarius. Yes, there are a differences between these pairs, but one very important thing remains consistent: They're all air signs.
What's funny about an air-parent and earth-child combo is that the latter is more interested in rules than the former. Air sign parents are more interested in stoking their children's curiosity and honing their verbal skills than they are in enforcing curfews or upholding familial traditions. Within this dynamic, it isn't unheard of for the child to rebel by adding more structure to their lives.
Case in point: As a Capricorn child, I found great comfort in timing everything I did — literally, with a kitchen timer. I would enforce my own bedtime by setting a timer that told me when I had exactly 10 more minutes to play before getting ready for bed. Then, I'd set another timer to make sure I brushed my teeth for the dentist-recommended two minutes. If my parents weren't going to set a strict nighttime routine, the Goat in me was going to make it happen, goddamnit. Judging by my casual watching of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, this kid is going to have to navigate some personalities to find the structure and order her Capricorn self needs. (It can be done, Baby Kimye!)
None of this is to say that this baby will be a black sheep in the family — the Kardashian-Jenners are too tight knit for an astrological difference to come between them. What's more likely, however, is that she'll find success in ways we haven't seen from her older relatives. But that's just my guess. Only the stars (and probably Ryan Seacrest) know what's in store for Kim and Kanye's little one.
