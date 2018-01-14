James Cameron Supports Eliza Dushku’s Abuse Allegations

As Variety reports, James Cameron made an appearance on Saturday at the Television Critics Association press tour to promote his forthcoming AMC series, James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction. It was during this appearance that he addressed the support that he has for Dushku and “all women that are speaking up.”
Dushku came forward via Facebook over the weekend, alleging that she was assaulted at age 12 during the filming of the 1994 movie, True Lies. In her post, she named stunt coordinator Joel Kramer as her alleged assailant. Cameron, who directed the movie, said that he was unaware of what Dushku endured at the time, but noted that he hasn’t worked with “the other party [mentioned]” since the film.
Cameron's support of Dushku and other women who have spoken up about their experiences is a visible marker of the shift that is happening in how Hollywood reacts to claims of sexual misconduct. “Because Hollywood deals with women who are victims 10-15-20 years ago who are famous today, so they get to have a louder voice when they come forward. Bravo for them for doing it and I'm glad Eliza did that,” he said. But one of the most notable parts of his talk on this issue has been his enthusiasm for Hollywood to better support survivors.
“Hollywood needs to create a safe avenue for people to speak up, that they feel safe from anybody who might be a predator or an abuser, and that it is encouraged and there’s no shame around it, and that there will be consequences. All of us collectively as a human race have to do this," Cameron told the panel audience.
Cameron isn’t the only one that is supportive of Dushku coming forward; her mother, Judith Ann Rasmussen, and her brother both offered their support (Rasmussen mentioned that because of her job, she was unable to accompany Dushku on the set of True Lies).
The Me Too and Time's Up movements continue to gain momentum. And, though survivors who come forward still deal with the social stigma and retaliation in their careers, there is an important cultural shift happening. The legacy that Cameron has in Hollywood gives a necessary push for more people to publicly support survivors.
