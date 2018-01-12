"I think the future of country music is extremely broad. I think it's really exciting and it's adventurous. I've seen some incredible solo artists that I've known for a few years now in Nashville come out with very unique sounds. I've seen those people getting play on radios, where in the past that might not have been the case. So, the doors are opening a little bit wider, and people are getting interested in fringe artists. I love it because honestly I grew up as a super traditional country music lover. I only listened to what was on the radio. But as the years went on, I was introduced to so many different types of genres. I'm just so grateful that today, anybody that likes my music doesn't even have to identify as a country music lover, they just have to be interested in what I'm making. That's what I'm most excited about."