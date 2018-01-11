This High-End Macaron Brand Just Launched A Collaboration With Vera Wang

Though macarons are Ladurée's signature dessert, it's also known for making other amazing sweets, and since they're working with a wedding expert, of course, it had to collaborate on a wedding cake. The wedding cake in the Vera Wang Pour Ladurée collection has a bit of a tropical feel. It features flavors like mango and coconut. Wang explained in a press release that the cake was actually inspired by one of her gown, and gazing upon the gorgeous, all white treat, you can tell. She said, "I could not imagine a more delicate or sophisticated creation to grace any couple’s celebration." If you're now dreaming that you might order one for a fun Friday night in with Netflix, we had the same thought. Unfortunately, to purchase the Vera Wang Pour Ladurée wedding cake, you must be expecting at least 40 guests.