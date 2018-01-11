This High-End Macaron Brand Just Launched A Collaboration With Vera Wang

Elegance is an adjective many strive to embody on their wedding days. For us, though, the one less obvious thing in our lives that we want to be doused in sophisticated luxury is dessert. And we must not be the only ones because now, the name so many look to for help achieving elegance when walking down the aisle has given foodies their own glamorous treats. Today, Ladureé, the upscale Parisian pâtissier known for its French macarons, announced a collaboration with none other than Vera Wang.
The collaboration between the bridal wear designer and the macaron experts features two desserts. The first is a limited edition coconut crème chantilly macaron. The delicate, light peach-colored macarons are available while stock lasts. A box of six, costs $24, and comes with the round beauties laid out in black rectangular package adorned with silver etched detailing. It could be the centerpiece at your next dinner party or the star of your next Instagram post that will make everyone think you're having a dinner party but really you're enjoying them alone in bed. The macarons can also be purchased in bulk: A cube of 45 is $166, a cube of 80 is $274, and a cube of 125 is $425.
Though macarons are Ladurée's signature dessert, it's also known for making other amazing sweets, and since they're working with a wedding expert, of course, it had to collaborate on a wedding cake. The wedding cake in the Vera Wang Pour Ladurée collection has a bit of a tropical feel. It features flavors like mango and coconut. Wang explained in a press release that the cake was actually inspired by one of her gown, and gazing upon the gorgeous, all white treat, you can tell. She said, "I could not imagine a more delicate or sophisticated creation to grace any couple’s celebration." If you're now dreaming that you might order one for a fun Friday night in with Netflix, we had the same thought. Unfortunately, to purchase the Vera Wang Pour Ladurée wedding cake, you must be expecting at least 40 guests.
Still, the individual cakes and of course, the macarons are available to bring elegance to anyone's personal pajama party. Those of us who always want our desserts to shine with the same sophistication of Chelsea Clinton's wedding dress — an oddly specific desire, we know — finally have our wish.
