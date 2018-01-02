The newest season of The Bachelor premiered last night, and there's one contestant who's catching a lot of attention for her look. Bekah M., a nanny, is the youngest contestant and she has a short, classic pixie cut. As one Twitter user pointed out, she looks an awful lot like Rizzo (Stockard Channing) from Grease. Plus, there's the fact that she arrived in a '65 Mustang and she seems to be pretty nonchalant about this whole affair. Ergo, she's Rizzo, the coolest of the Pink Lady gang.
The resemblance has me shook. #TheBachelor #Grease pic.twitter.com/LioP01kfL8— Yeahlexx (@yeahlexx) January 2, 2018
Based on the show's premiere, Bekah is set up to be one of the show's villains — not unlike Rizzo from Grease, a villain-esque character who eventually redeems herself. For starters, Bekah keeps alluding to being "young," but she won't outright say how old she is. In the interest of disclosure, a press screener for the show revealed that Bekah is 22 years old. This is also information that viewers deduced from Bekah's Instagram. Promos for the remainder of the season reveal that her age becomes a source of resentment later in the show. Arie Luyendyk, Jr., the Bachelor, is 36, a full 14 years older than Bekah. (Some have pointed out that when Bekah was born, Arie was starting high school.)
Advertisement
Age aside, Bekah's future in the franchise is promising. She's young, she has a distinct look, and she looks like she doesn't care all that much about anything. She seems a little skeptical of Arie — remember when Arie said that excitement made him excited for life? Bekah gave him an appropriately confused look — and she already seems invested in the house drama. See: The gif of her watching Arie give out the first impression rose, below.
There's also this. If you squint hard enough, Bekah also looks like another iconic pop culture figure: Kris Jenner. And who is better for reality television than Jenner? As of now, no one. But give Bekah M. a few years and she'll probably be ready to run her own reality TV dynasty.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement