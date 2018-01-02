Based on the show's premiere, Bekah is set up to be one of the show's villains — not unlike Rizzo from Grease, a villain-esque character who eventually redeems herself. For starters, Bekah keeps alluding to being "young," but she won't outright say how old she is. In the interest of disclosure, a press screener for the show revealed that Bekah is 22 years old. This is also information that viewers deduced from Bekah's Instagram. Promos for the remainder of the season reveal that her age becomes a source of resentment later in the show. Arie Luyendyk, Jr., the Bachelor, is 36, a full 14 years older than Bekah. (Some have pointed out that when Bekah was born, Arie was starting high school.)