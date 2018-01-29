ESPN’s Sage Steele Doesn’t Care What You Think; She Knows She’s Right

True as that may be, Steele knows it’s getting harder to keep them as separate as she’d like — “these are different times,” she tells me. It’s also true that she has not shied away from expressing sometimes unpopular opinions on social media in the past year, sharing her frustration on Instagram about airport protests, (though she tells me that people misinterpreted her words) and scoldingMike Evans for choosing to kneel during the anthem. As a military brat who grew up on bases all around the world, Steele has strong feelings about the American anthem and flag. This is why she tweeted a photo of Arlington National Cemetery and urged Evans to “look up definition of the word DEMOCRACY & remember this pic while kneeling.” She could not have imagined it would blow up like it did and did not expect the fallout that came with her tweet. “I retweeted something that ESPN had posted, which was a soundbyte from him on why he was kneeling,” she explains. “So I didn’t know about it until ESPN tweeted it. It’s not like I grabbed it from somewhere else.”