How To Get Your Old Job Back

It's important to ask yourself a few hard questions though: Are you sure you can’t wait any longer to see if this is just a growing pain? What about your reputation in the industry after this? Have you weighed the pros and cons of what life was like at your old job before, and the possibility that it may be the same if you come back? How is your experience at your new job different from what you thought it would be? What are some things you could live with if you came back to your old job? What things are non-negotiable that you aren't getting where you are?