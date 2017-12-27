Ryan Murphy's New Series Is A Game Changer

Creator of Glee and American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy, is working on a new, game-changing show that is a societal commentary on New York City in the 1980s. Titled Pose, the series was previously in development with a pilot order, but has now received an eight-episode season order, per FX's press release. The new show is set to debut this summer.
The upcoming FX series, which is set in NYC, explores ball culture of the '80s, and stars American Horror Story actors Evan Peters and Kate Mara as a married couple from New Jersey who find themselves captivated by the glamorous lifestyle.
Advertisement
In a record-breaking casting decision, Murphy's new series has cast more transgender actors in series regular roles than any other show on television. It also has the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted television series. In a time where diversity and representation are among the topics at the forefront of many conversations in the industry, this is huge news.
Representation and diversity extend behind the camera as well. In conjunction with Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative, the series will bring in emerging transgender directors to be mentored through his Directing Mentorship Program.
The show was originally billed to include Tatiana Maslany as a modern dance teacher who “takes a special interest in the talent of Damon," played by Ryan Jamaal Swain; however, it was recently announced that her role was rewritten and will now be played by Charlayne Woodard.
Murphy is joining forces with fellow award-winning producers Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Brad Falchuk whom he has worked with on many past projects. This is his first series with up-and-coming writer discovered by Murphy, Steven Canals, reports Deadline. A proven series powerhouse, it is hard to believe that Murphy has time for another show.
Advertisement