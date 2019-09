This Podcast Network Is Shutting Down Following Abuse Allegations Against Its Founder

Aside from the harm Marshall caused to Weems, his behavior may have repercussions for the Feral Audio's podcast creators, many of whom are vocal, visionary women. A sampling: Feral Audio was the original home home of My Favorite Murder, the wildly popular true-crime podcast which has since moved to Midroll Media. Currently, Feral Audio hosts Glowing Up With Esther and Caroline, run by comedian Esther Povitsky and Caroline Goldfarb, who runs the twitter page @OfficialSeanPenn. Cameron Esposito's podcast, Queerty, features some of the most influential members of the LGBTQ+ community. Chelsea Peretti interviews all of your favorite celebrities on Call Chelsea Peretti. Recently, Ethnically Ambiguous With Anna and Shereen was launched, during which two women hosts discuss being a Middle Easterner in America.