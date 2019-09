We then see Tran speaking to the camera after a chemistry read with Boyega. Her charm and likability are evident even after just a few seconds on camera. She is clearly excited and in disbelief that she is auditioning for such a big project. It doesn't take seeing much of the reading between the actors to see that they work well off of each other. Johnson cracks a smile as he watches the footage back. In a debrief with his team, he shares that he really liked Tran for the role, adding that, "she is like Rose stepped up for me. The character I had in my head when I was writing, it was like she showed up to read."