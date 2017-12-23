After seeing Kelly Marie Tran's audition for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it is obvious that she was the perfect person for the role of Resistance maintenance worker, Rose Tico.
The behind-the-scenes video released by the movie's creators shows a reading between Tran and future co-star John Boyega, reports Entertainment Weekly. It seems that they had their work cut out for them during casting. "We've seen hundreds of girls for the part of Rose," admits Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise.
We then see Tran speaking to the camera after a chemistry read with Boyega. Her charm and likability are evident even after just a few seconds on camera. She is clearly excited and in disbelief that she is auditioning for such a big project. It doesn't take seeing much of the reading between the actors to see that they work well off of each other. Johnson cracks a smile as he watches the footage back. In a debrief with his team, he shares that he really liked Tran for the role, adding that, "she is like Rose stepped up for me. The character I had in my head when I was writing, it was like she showed up to read."
One year later, she was on set filming the action epic. Johnson explains one of the main reasons he cast her in the role of Rose Tico. "One of the many reasons why Kelly was right for the part was seeing her and John spark off of each other," he said.
In her first red carpet appearances and interviews, it is clear that Tran is just as endearing on and off screen. She regularly speaks up about diversity and gender parity. In an interview with Refinery29, Tran explained why she thought it was so important to show diversity in the film. "Star Wars is something that people love, and it is one of those films that people are going to see no matter who you put in it," she said. "I think it is important for the larger franchises to take the lead on that, because if they're doing it, then other people won't be as afraid to."
Here's hoping we see a lot more of Tran in the near future. Who knows? This sneak peek could soon be a look at the start of a long and successful career.
