These Super Stylish Sparkling Wines Prove You Can Have Your Bubbly & Drink It, Too

The holiday season, though cheery and wonderful, can sometimes leave us feeling conflicted. On one hand, we're encouraged to be selfless and give back, and on the other, we're told to kick our feet up and indulge. Mixed messages, much? Finding a reasonable way to contribute both money and time can seem overwhelming. Luckily, ONEHOPE wine company is making it easier for you to be charitable while also staying the life of the party.
According to Delish, the Napa Valley winery is all about selling great wines that benefit even better causes. Love a crisp sparkling wine? With every purchased bottle of ONEHOPE's Brut Sparkling Wine, the company will provide 15 meals to a child in need.
Advertisement
For those nights when you're craving something bolder, you can go for ONEHOPE's California Cabernet Sauvignon, which provides ABA therapy for children with autism. According to ONEHOPE, the company has given over 1.8 million meals and has helped more than 2,000 kids with autism to date.
Additionally, ONEHOPE's wines pay for clinical trials for people with breast cancer, fund animal adoptions, plant trees, educate people about ovarian cancer, and support veterans.
Oh, and did I mention each wine comes in a gorgeous bottle? ONEHOPE offers beautiful packaging that serves as the perfect gift for any occasion.
Seriously, you won't want to wrap this glittery rainbow bottle of Brut Sparkling Wine that benefits the Trevor Project; it's perfect as is.
However, should you want to dress up your gift, the company has a variety of gift boxes and crates that include everything from Frosé kits to all of the ingredients you need to make a charcuterie board worthy of posting on Instagram.
So, go ahead, and bust out the bubbly for New Year's Eve. You can drink in style and get a kick-start on your 2018 resolution to do something good for others.
Advertisement