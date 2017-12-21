Thanks to the internet, the days of longing to catch reruns of our favorite shows are long gone. With a few clicks of your keyboard, taps on your smartphone, and button presses on your TV remote, you can watch pretty much whatever you want on a variation of apps, streaming platforms, websites, and on demand options if you have cable. In fact, the prevalence of these options has created a higher demand for 24/7 access.
Netflix has gotten in on this by teaming up with networks like ABC and Showtime to offer streaming access to entire seasons of some of their hit shows like Scandal and Weeds. This means you have absolutely no reason to miss out on Shameless, which is arguably one of the best TV shows on the air right now. The Showtime original, which was adapted from a U.K. version of the same name was just picked up for a ninth season. If you’ve never seen it you have a lot of catching up to do, but plenty of time to do it as season 8 is still underway.
It may be a long time before Shameless goes into syndication, but you can still enjoy the magic of some of the best episodes from seasons 1 through 7 while still technically Netflix and chilling. Here are some of our top picks to get you started.