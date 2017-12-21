Meal-Prepping For One New York Family Could Be Your Full-Time Job

Meal prepping might be one of the least enjoyable tasks that comes with adulthood, right behind making sense of health insurance plans and doing taxes. But what is it that makes planning meals so excruciating? Well, one reason is a simple lack of time and energy. We might feel differently, though, if meal prep was our job, and we would definitely feel differently if we got paid handsomely to do it
That career path could soon become a reality for two lucky people because, according to Business Insider, a New York City family is looking to hire. The family is searching for a "domestic couple" to live in their 30,000-square-foot Upper Eastside townhouse. While the couple would be in charge of many tasks involved in running a home, one of their key responsibilities would be meal prep. Specifically, the couple would be asked to prepare "fresh and healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner adhering to all dietary restrictions and requests." The job posting also states that the candidate should also be able to prepare and serve formal meals for events like luncheons and dinner parties. That means they need wine pouring and bartending skills and a knowledge of wine pairings.
We know what you're thinking, is this New York City's 21st century version of Downton Abbey? The answer is, yeah, kind of. The job listing was shared by David Youdovin, who is the founder and CEO of Hire Society, a recruitment firm that helps wealthy people hire staff for their homes. The responsibility may be way more involved than what you usually do for your own meal-prep, but the family that listed the job is willing to make the work worth your time. The job, which is 5-days a week with flexible scheduling, pays $100,000 to $150,000 a year. Remember though, they're looking for a couple (which is a whole other strange part of the posting), so that salary would be split two ways. Still, it's not a bad deal since your rent would be covered and you would receive other benefits like a food allowance, and medical, dental, and vision insurance. Not too shabby. Could this finally be the solution for making meal-prep worth your time and energy? Hey, if you get the job, be sure to let us know.
