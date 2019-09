Meal-Prepping For One New York Family Could Be Your Full-Time Job

We know what you're thinking, is this New York City's 21st century version of Downton Abbey? The answer is, yeah, kind of. The job listing was shared by David Youdovin, who is the founder and CEO of Hire Society, a recruitment firm that helps wealthy people hire staff for their homes. The responsibility may be way more involved than what you usually do for your own meal-prep , but the family that listed the job is willing to make the work worth your time. The job, which is 5-days a week with flexible scheduling, pays £75,000 to £112,500 a year. Remember though, they're looking for a couple (which is a whole other strange part of the posting), so that salary would be split two ways. Still, it's not a bad deal since your rent would be covered and you would receive other benefits like a food allowance, and medical, dental, and vision insurance. Not too shabby. Could this finally be the solution for making meal-prep worth your time and energy? Hey, if you get the job, be sure to let us know.