We Played The Tin Can Challenge With Megan Nicole

With over 4 million followers, musician and YouTube sensation Megan Nicole has been captivating the Internet with her electrifying covers of songs like Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling" since 2009. She's also an innovator in her own right, composing original hits like "Play It Cool," which debuted last year and cemented the 24 year-old singer as one of YouTube's favorite up-and-coming voices.
But when she met up with Refinery29 video producer Lucie Fink at 2017's VidCon, they decided to shock and delight the Internet with a new kind of spectacle — specifically, the Tin Can Challenge, which involves peeling open an unmarked vessel and trying to guess what weird, distressingly anonymous substance you're tasting. As you might imagine, the competition turns quickly hilarious (or scary, depending on how adventurous you are), with everything from French onion soup to clam chowder hiding beneath those deceptively unassuming lids.
Press play above to catch Megan and Lucie's entire tummy-twisting throw-down. Spoiler: this one might only be for the truly brave.
