Trader Joe's Announced It's Holiday Hours So Jingle Jangle Fans Can Plan Accordingly

Trader Joe's has proven itself as a reliable resource for holiday treats, but if you were planning to shop there for Christmas Day goodies or New Years Eve essentials, make sure you have all the information first. According to Real Simple, Trader Joe's has specific holiday hours, and if you want to pick up seasonal items for those special days, you need to know what they are.
Real Simple reports that Trader Joe’s locations nationwide will close at 6 p.m. on December 24, so if you were going try passing off the chain’s Extraordinary Bark or Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars as your own homemade dessert at Christmas Eve dinner, plan accordingly. In TJ’s official announcement of its 2017 Christmas Eve hours, it notes one exception. The Foxborough, MA location is set to close at 3 p.m. on December 24, three hours earlier than all other stores.
If you'd like to make your family a special brunch on Christmas Day, after presents have been unwrapped, you'll need to get to Trader Joe's for supplies before it closes at 6 p.m. on the 24th. None of the chain's 474 locations will be open on December 25, so don't forget to get your refrigerator stocked ahead of time.
TJ's will also have special hours on New Years Eve, but luckily, they should be easy to remember, as they're no different than the Christmas Eve hours. This December 31, we'll be counting down to 6 p.m. as well as midnight because that's when we'll have to have all our Trader Joe's shopping done. It will also be the last chance to properly honor 2017 by picking up some of the grocery chain's best new products from the past year. Every store location — including the one in Foxborough, MA — will close at 6 p.m. on New Year Eve and remain closed through New Year's Day. If Trader Joe's is your go-to spot for last minute holiday grocery shopping, mark your calendar.
