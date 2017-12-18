The Kardashians-Jenners are pros, quite literally, when it comes to publicity. Except for those few times when they aren't — like when they actually have to keep a secret from the world that everyone keeps guessing anyway (Khloé and Kylie's possible pregnancies) or when a family member breaks ranks (Rob). That's why it was so riveting to see them turn to some other pros for media training in last night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"I think it's fascinating that we all have been doing media interviews for a decade and never had media training, and that's usually one of the first things you do when you start off in this business," Kim Kardashian West told her family after she had her own consultation. Finally, they agreed to sit down with Jennifer Fukui and Bill McGowan from Clarity Media Group to go over their biggest challenges when facing the media.
Advertisement
Probably some of us watching assumed they did this sort of thing all the time, but in a tweet after the show, Kim assured fans that's not the case. "Well this was our first time in a decade and we learned so much!" she wrote.
Well this was our first time in a decade and we learned so much! https://t.co/6koE1JRuqI— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 18, 2017
The Kardashians aren't alone in seeking out this sort of help. The list of clients on Clarity's website include the likes of John Legend, Nick Jonas, Katherine Heigl, and Serena Williams.
Not that this looks like an easy process. The family basically had to put themselves through the hardest interviews they'd ever have to face. Kudos to them for showing us the results (albeit edited to their liking).
Rather than refusing to answer tough questions about Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial or Caitlyn Jenner's tell-all, the coaches wanted the family to answer questions more openly, and to soften their body language toward their interviewers.
"Kris, interestingly, your eyes dropped when Jen got to the mention of the tape," McGowan told Kris Jenner of her reaction to a question that mentioned Kim's sex tape. "I think try to keep that eye contact and not look like, ‘Ugh,' almost like that poked in the ribs a little bit."
Kendall seemed most uncomfortable with the task, especially when it came to discussing her disastrous commercial.
"You guys have never dealt with something of this magnitude," she told Kim.
Kris, who had previously said she'd like to avoid press altogether, seemed to come around to the idea of answering questions directly.
"Well, that wasn’t fun,” the matriarch said. “But I truly do see some value in this whole process. We live our entire lives in front of the whole world and questions like this are going to keep coming for as long as I can foresee, so it really does help to have some skills under my belt to convey what I’m trying to say."
Advertisement