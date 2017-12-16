Cracker Barrel's motto is that they'll "create a world with hospitality and charm," but for one couple they provided the perfect spot to take their engagement photos, too. With a little help from Los Angeles-based photographer Megan Abbott, Ashley and her fiancé Sam had a Cracker Barrel engagement photoshoot that is even sweeter than the jam the restaurant gives you with their buttermilk biscuits.
Delish reports that the couple chose the down-home locale because it's where they had their first date in 2015. Their photos highlight the best parts of going to the chain restaurant, including a shot of the twosome playing the peg game that sits on each table.
Abbott also took a photo of the couple sitting in the big rocking chairs on the restaurant's patio, looking suitably loved up while playing a giant game of checkers. All that's missing is a glass of CB's freshly brewed iced tea and plate of chicken 'n' dumplings.
There are also photos of the lovebirds armed with menus and surrounded by the restaurant's legendary wall decor. Every Cracker Barrel is famously decorated with vintage items representing local history, according to Country Living.
Could it be that Cracker Barrel is for lovers? Back in July, the Lebanon Democrat reported that an elderly couple from Indiana visited nearly every Cracker Barrel in America. In total, they had been to over 600 locations and had traveled over 5,000 miles to do it.
Ashley and Sam haven't traveled that many miles for their Cracker Barrel fix, but, according to Delish, they did walk down the aisle. The two just tied the knot last week and no, the wedding didn't take place at a Cracker Barrel. Still, here's to hoping that the restaurant sees Ashley and Sam's adorable engagement photos and sends them a delicious wedding gift.
A stack of Cracker Barrel gift cards should certainly bring these newlyweds a lifetime of happiness (and possibly high cholesterol).
