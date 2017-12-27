10 Fitness Discounts To Lock Down ASAP

Whether you made it a goal for 2018 to work out, or you're already a fitness fanatic, one thing's for sure: Everyone loves it when things are cheaper than they normally are. Luckily, as part of the New Year's resolution industrial complex, gyms, studios, and fitness brands are quick to offer discounts for at least part of January.
Aside from helping you save a little extra dough, scooping up a membership deal at the nearby gym allows you to try new workouts and classes that you wouldn't want to pay full price for otherwise. (Now's the time to give spinning, lifting, or even Zumba a try.) Or, if you've been eyeing a luxe pair of leggings but haven't found a reason to justify the splurge, they just might go on sale next month.
Ahead, snap up some of the fitness world's best deals for the new year, for the beginners and gym rats alike.