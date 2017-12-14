Drop Everything: Reformation Is Having An End-Of-Year Sale

It's the most wonderful time of the year. And we're not just talking about Duane Reade playing holiday tunes and the sidewalks being lined in Christmas trees. Sure, 'tis the season for shopping for gifts for those we love, but we say it's all about self-love, too. And just in time for some self-gifting, Reformation is having its annual end-of-year sale, which means some of those plunge dresses and midi skirts you've been eyeing all year long are now marked up to 50% off.
That's right: The kingdom of all things sexy and effortless typically has only two sales per year (at the end of the summer and at the end of the year), so if you slept on the summers-end blow-out, now's the time to scoop up a few pieces on healthy discount. In the clearance section, you can expect everything from the label's famous wrap dresses and wide-leg pants to shorts, tie-front blouses, and linen staples, many of which are already selling out. The pieces may not be the most seasonally appropriate (especially if you live somewhere with snow currently on the ground), but there's nothing wrong with stocking up now for future warm weather — or for a much-anticipated winter getaway.
Click ahead to shop our picks from the sale, but fair warning: We wouldn't think twice about pressing 'buy,' because someone else will undoubtedly swoop right in and scoop things up.