Not everyone lives for the holiday season. In fact, some people dread the festive (but forced) occasions that inevitably come along with it, like cookie swaps. If the idea of baking up another batch of grandma's Linzer stars does not thrill you, resist the urge to go into full Grinch-mode, because we may have found a way to spice up your tiresome holiday traditions. Get ready to try out — drumroll — the erotic cookie cutter.
This year we won't be showing up to that third damn swap of the week with a plate of sparkle-sprinkled holly leaves or cake-icing Christmas trees. No, instead we'll be the bad-ass bakers carrying a tray packed with sensual, adult-shaped dough. We're talking everything from lingerie-shaped sugar cookies to gingerbread Kama Sutra people to chocolate chip clitorises. Who is with us?!
Step up your holiday baking game from predictably boring to seductive by scrolling on and stocking up on the ten erotic-shaped products ahead. But be warned that these cutters are seriously sexy and NSFW. They may force you to shelve grandma's recipe for another occasion entirely.