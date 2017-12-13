James Corden & His Wife Welcome Their Third Child

The Late Late Show host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey welcome their third child, a baby girl, today.
The talk show host used Twitter to make the announcement, writing, "Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling."
He also took time to thank Harry Styles. The timing of the birth seems to have taken them by surprise, as Styles, who is a close friend of Corden, stepped in to take on the role of host of the show with only two-and-a-half hours notice.
Corden and Carey, a television producer, already have two kids together – Max, six-years-old, and Carey, two-years-old.
The couple first announced that they were expected in July, according to People. In September, Corden revealed that they were expecting a girl to Mario Lopez during the red carpet of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. "She’ll be arriving Christmas – we’re very excited. It will be great, lovely," Corden, who was also on hosting duty that night, shared. "We’re having a little girl, it’s going to be terrific."
Corden first became a household name in the United Kingdom for his role on the popular TV show, Gavin and Stacey, which debuted in 2007. While he's been famous in England for about a decade, he didn't become known in the United States until a few years ago.
In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Corden told the story of how he met his wife. "I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love. If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way—and it's not. It's exactly the same," said Corden, adding, "I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it."
