James Corden & His Wife Welcome Their Third Child

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Corden told the story of how he met his wife . "I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love. If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way—and it's not. It's exactly the same," said Corden, adding, "I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it."