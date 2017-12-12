Pornhub Is Getting Ready For The Holidays In The Most Lit Way

Pornhub got all of the Hanukkah puns out of its system in its new holiday ad. Oy! to the world. Happy challah-days. Get lit. There's even a (rock-music) Hava Nagila soundtrack.
The adult-entertainment company is promoting free access to Pornhub Premium, its so-called "Netflix for porn," and it chose tonight — the first night of Hanukkah — to kick off the freebie. The deal lasts for all "eight crazy nights," a.k.a. from today until December 20.
"We already produced Christmas ads in both 2015 and 2016, so when we realized that no one had created an international ad for Hanukkah in more than 20 years, we thought we'd fill that void and bring some 'oy! to the world' by doing something special for the festival of lights," Pornhub vice president Corey Price said in a statement to Mashable.
In the commercial, a couple is quietly lighting their menorah when they're interrupted by a display of lights across the street you can't un-see. And don't worry, the video is completely safe for work — although those sparklers at the end are a bit suggestive.
Pornhub Premium is an on-demand streaming service that gives you access to exclusive content and normally costs $9.99 a month. (Also, there are no ads.) There's also a seven-day free trial option. Plus, Amazon offers $25 and $100 gift cards for the service, dubbed "the most touching gift."
Last year, Pornhub released an unexpectedly tear-jerking Christmas commercial, called "Have Yourself A Horny Little Christmas." The ad presented porn as a solution to holiday loneliness, and while it's by no means a cure-all, if it works for you, then go forth and enjoy your eight crazy nights.
