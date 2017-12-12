Why People Are Up In Arms Over This Goop Health Advice

After drawing outrage for an article about dieting, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, as well as the author, Tracy Anderson, have issued statements to clear up their stances on weight loss.
Most recently, nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert told The Independent that the article, titled "Tracy Anderson On How To Lose Weight Fast," is "extremely damaging," and could harm readers' relationships with food.
"Firstly it is important to note that fast 'weight loss' is often not body fat but the number on the scales shifting, often from water weight, which is why I always advocate a healthy balanced approach over time to losing actually body fat as weight," Lambert told The Independent.
Advertisement
In the article, Anderson advises readers to "get off gluten" — something you really shouldn't do unless you actually have an allergy. Doing so without absolutely needing to, a study from earlier this year found, could increase your risk for heart disease. Anderson also advises a "low carb" diet, though carbohydrates are important for your body. Obviously, anything in excess is bound to not be good for you, but there are no "good" or "bad" foods. For the record, it wouldn't be the first time Anderson has doled out questionable advice.
As Lambert told The Independent, "It is not sensible to eliminate whole food groups or make drastic dietary changes which are not sustainable — you may end up deficient in micronutrients and lacking important dietary diversity which aid gut bacteria."
Jen Gunter, MD, also hit back at the article when it first came out, writing that "Exercise is not the cornerstone of weight loss. It is a very healthy thing to do but I encourage people to think of exercise as related to but different from weight loss."
In a statement to E! News, a spokesperson for Anderson denied that Anderson was advocating an extreme diet.
"We would never advocate for an unhealthy diet or extreme routine," a Goop representative told E!. "As Tracy said in the interview, you should make choices based on what is best for your individual body."
At least we can agree that yes, you should make choices on what is best for you and your body.
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement