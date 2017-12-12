Arghh caption keeps getting deleted wth?? One last time: Here is this photos story explained ❤️ One day I was looking at this old beach photo that was taken 10 years ago and showed my fiance (now) the photo so we can have a laugh and run down memory lane, @mirandbuzaku being the type to look behind the photo he noticed the kid in the back had the same shirt,shorts and floaty as him , we analyzed further and confirmed with family members that its him photobombing my family photo ??❤️❤️ ———— #theellenshow #lovestory #trendingnews #twitterthreads #theshaderoom

