Rom-coms aside, it can be difficult to believe that there really is such a thing as a One True Love or even that certain people are destined to be together. But Verona Koliqi's story might just make you believe.
Koliqi now lives in London, but is originally from Kosovo. About 10 years ago, she and her family were on vacation in the neighboring country of Montenegro when her family lined all the kids up, Koliqi included, to take a photo on the beach. As she and her fiancé were looking at the photo almost a decade later, the couple noticed something interesting in the background. The kid photobombing her family photo was actually him.
"One day I was looking at this old beach photo that was taken 10 years ago and showed my fiancé (now) the photo so we can have a laugh and run down memory lane," Koliqi wrote on Instagram. "@mirandbuzaku [her fiancé] being the type to look behind the photo, he noticed the kid in the back had the same shirt, shorts and floaty as him, we analyzed further and confirmed with family members that it's him photobombing my family photo."
Koliqi told Metro that the couple discovered that her fiancé, Mirand's, family happened to be on vacation at the same spot and the same time 10 years ago. The two never met as kids, but connected when they were both in Kosovo in 2016. A year later, they got engaged.
So, while we can't say this is definitive proof that some people really are meant to be, it is a strange coincidence, at least.
