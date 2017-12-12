Will Seth Rogen Bring Humor To This Very Serious Role?

You can file this one under "Casting Moves I Didn't See Coming." Seth Rogen has been tapped to play Walter Cronkite in the upcoming drama film Newsflash, Deadline reports. The film takes place on one of the most memorable dates in modern American history: November 22, 1963, the day of President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas, Texas.
Cronkite was working for CBS in 1963. As the World Turns was interrupted and Cronkite announced the tragic news and provided coverage throughout the day, earning him the nickname "The Most Trusted Man in News." Newsflash will be directed by David Gordon Green, who previously worked with Rogen on the 2008 comedy Pineapple Express, according to Variety.
Although Rogen definitely seems like an unlikely choice to play Cronkite, he has been moving into dramatic territory of late with roles in Steve Jobs and Take This Waltz. If he's looking to establish himself as an actor who can readily shift between comedy and drama, this is definitely his chance to prove himself. Although it's possible he'll bring some moments of comic relief to what's sure to be an incredibly intense film, it seems more likely that Rogen is interested in challenging himself to be a more versatile actor.
He's certainly not the first to do so. As Deadline notes, Steve Carrell successfully made the move from comic to dramatic actor — and he even earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the dark film Foxcatcher.
In addition to Cronkite, key characters in Newsflash will include his producer Don Hewitt and boss Jim Aubrey. Aside from Rogen, no other cast members have been confirmed — and given this casting decision, it's really anyone's guess who else will join.
