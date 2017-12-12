Will Seth Rogen Bring Humor To This Very Serious Role?

Although Rogen definitely seems like an unlikely choice to play Cronkite, he has been moving into dramatic territory of late with roles in Steve Jobs and Take This Waltz. If he's looking to establish himself as an actor who can readily shift between comedy and drama, this is definitely his chance to prove himself. Although it's possible he'll bring some moments of comic relief to what's sure to be an incredibly intense film, it seems more likely that Rogen is interested in challenging himself to be a more versatile actor.