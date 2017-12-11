Real Housewives Lawsuit Targets Andy Cohen & Melissa Gorga

It looks like Teresa Giudice isn't the only Real Housewives of New Jersey star involved in a legal battle. Recently, Melissa Gorga was sued, along with Bravo producer Andy Cohen, NBC Universal, and an executive at Siren Media, for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. People reports that the suit was brought by Jackie Beard Robinson, Gorga's former business partner, who alleges to have been defamed by Gorga and Cohen in recent episodes of RHONJ and Cohen's Bravo talkshow Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
Bravo fans know that Gorga opened a boutique with Robinson in 2015 called Envy by Melissa Gorga. In October, during RHONJ season 8 premiere episode, Gorga claimed that her now ex-business partner had snuck into the store in the middle of the night to take all the clothes. Then, in a subsequent episode of WWHL, Cohen asked Gorga about her relationship with Robinson and even asked, "Wow, so, that lady wound up kinda ripping you off?" to which the Bravo star answered yes.
According to People, Robinson claimed in her lawsuit against Gorga, Cohen, NBC Universal, and the exec from Siren Media that her depiction on both shows has "negatively impacted her business and personal life." She also claimed that she did not sneak into the store at night, as Gorga previously stated, but instead went during the day because the clothing she took belonged to her. The court documents also revealed more about why the two women may have ended their business relationship. Robinson alleges that she was the one who ended things after Gorga "misappropriated over $37,000" from Envy. Robinson is now suing for $30 million.
Refinery29 has reached out to Cohen, Gorga, and Robinson for comment.
