The Money Diaries Team Has Exciting News For You!

We have all kinds of fun and exciting ideas for this book, but we want to hear from you, our beloved Money Diaries community. What do you want to see in a Money Diaries book? Are there past diarists who you want to know more about? Are there any details we leave out of our usual Money Diaries that you want to know? And tell us about any personal finance questions you might want answered. There’s no question too small — or too big! Leave a note in the comments, or shoot us an email at moneydiary@refinery29.com , with the subject line: Money Diaries book.