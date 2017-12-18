The Money Diaries Team Has Exciting News For You!

We have some really exciting news we’ve been dying to share with the Money Diaries community: We’re writing a book!
After nearly two years and close to 300 published diaries, we’re really excited for this next chapter. We’re teaming up with Touchstone to create the book of our dreams. The Money Diaries book is going to be a combination of ALL NEW diaries (get ready for the ultimate binge session!), along with high quality advice from some of the best female financial advisors around.
And even though the book isn't coming out until September 2018, you can already pre-order it on Amazon! Just click here!
We have all kinds of fun and exciting ideas for this book, but we want to hear from you, our beloved Money Diaries community. What do you want to see in a Money Diaries book? Are there past diarists who you want to know more about? Are there any details we leave out of our usual Money Diaries that you want to know? And tell us about any personal finance questions you might want answered. There’s no question too small — or too big! Leave a note in the comments, or shoot us an email at moneydiary@refinery29.com, with the subject line: Money Diaries book.
When we launched Money Diaries in January 2016, we had no idea how big this series would grow. We’re so excited that with your support we can continue to thrive!
Stay tuned to Refinery29 as we announce more details about the book, including special callouts for new diaries and reader surveys. And sign up here to get the latest news about the book!
