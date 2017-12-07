Lea Michele Amongst Stars Impacted By Raging Southern California Fires

Ravenous fires continue to grow across Southern California, devouring land and buildings as forceful winds become stronger. CNN reports that early Wednesday morning, residents of Bel-Air and Brentwood in Los Angeles awoke to the Skirball fire, which at this time has stretched 475 acres, swallowed mansions, temporarily shut down a major freeway, threatened the famous Getty Museum, forced approximately 46,000 to evacuate their homes, and put a halt on the production of some TV shoots.
Billboard reports that actress and singer Lea Michele, who arrived at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment breakfast just hours after the fire began, was one of the people impacted by the blaze.
"I evacuated my house this morning, and I had two minutes to think of what I would take. I grabbed my cat and that's all," Michele told THR. "It really doesn't matter. All you need is to surround yourself with the people that you love, like, these 'things,' nothing matters. We just have to take care of ourselves."
Michele added that she'll be staying with a friend for the time being. For those without a place to stay, there are a number of shelters across the county for people and animals.
This is My drive to work this. Lord “Be still”.— CoCo Mayo♏️? (@CoCo_Mayo76) December 6, 2017
Praying ? for ppl up in those mountains, LA County and myself this morning. FYI anyone on the #405 turn around ITS ON ? #SkirballFire pic.twitter.com/F0rMsotbTa
Two other fires, Creek and Rye, are also currently threatening LA County. Combined, they've spread to at least 17,000 acres. To ensure the safety of actors and crew, Deadline reports that both CBS's S.W.A.T. and HBO's Westworld have temporarily ceased production. Additionally, Deadline notes that no one is allowed to film in the LA National Forest at this time.
Meanwhile, Ventura County's Thomas fire has caused the most devastation, destroying 90,000 acres, The Washington Post reports. The official CAL Fire account tweeted Wednesday night that only 5% of the fire has been contained so far. Shelters have also been put in place.
#ThomasFire [update] Hwy 150 and Hwy 126, north of Santa Paula (Ventura County) is now 90,000 acres and 5% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE, @VCFD_PIO, @LosPadresNF, and Ventura City Fire https://t.co/vfLtDXYjzO pic.twitter.com/RUwKi8CbIq— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 7, 2017
The Washington Post warns that due to unusually high winds (up to 80 mph), the fires could exponentially grow overnight and that other areas may also be at risk.
