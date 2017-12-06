Menstrual cups can be a great alternative to tampons and pads — they're reusable, they can save you money, and they're eco-friendly. But if you've never seen one before, you'd be forgiven for not knowing what it is.
Such was the case for Cindy Hobbs' husband, who, thanks to their toddler, accidentally used her menstrual cup as a measuring device.
On Sunday, Hobbs, who runs a handmade jewelry business, Breastmilk Jewellery, found her menstrual cup in a bag of rice, and texted her husband to ask what it was doing there. She posted screenshots of the texts on Facebook.
"I used it to measure the rice last night, it said 3 cups of rice," he said.
Suffice to say, he was pretty shocked when she told him that it wasn't, in fact, a measuring cup.
Hobbs told Scary Mommy that she later found out that her daughter had gotten her hands on her menstrual cup, and brought it into the kitchen. And being a busy parent, she had gotten too distracted to put it away after taking it away from her toddler.
By the way, Hobbs wrote in a comment on the post that the cup was indeed clean.
Hobbs tells Refinery29 that she initially thought that her toddler had put the cup into the rice, and was "horrified" when she found out that her husband was the culprit.
Despite his initial shock, her husband eventually just found the entire situation hilarious — and so did she.
"My husband is BAD in the kitchen and I should have never trusted him," she told Scary Mommy. "He can’t cook at all, he burns toast, makes lumpy gravy, butchers fried eggs…he’s hopeless. But he’s constantly making me laugh and I wouldn’t have him any other way."
