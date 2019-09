Margot Robbie & The Real Tonya Harding Hung Out IRL

In an October interview with W Magazine , Robbie spoke effusively about the experience of playing the Olympic athlete. Although Harding is seen as a controversial figure , after getting to know her story in a very intimate way, Robbie says she's "on her side 100 percent." She explained, "The more I became Tonya, the more I saw things from her point of view... I don’t think she did anything but be different from what the world wanted." The actress also told W that she misses the character, saying, "I’m still not done with her. I found it hard to shake her off." Perhaps Robbie will no longer have to miss Harding since it seems like the two women actually became friends at last night's premiere.