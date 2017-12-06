Coco Rocha's Pregnancy Announcement Is The Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

Ioni James Conran, daughter of model and activist Coco Rocha, is quite the star. In her two years of life, she's racked up more Instagram followers, fans, and darling dresses than most adults acquire during the course of their lifetimes.
It's easy to understand why she's so admired, too. Little Ioni is charming, hilarious, and theatrical, all of which she proved in her most recent — and exciting! — social media adventure shared to her mom's account.
According to Prêt-a-Porter, the cute clip came with an important message: "There's a baby in mommy's tummy!"
That's right, Rocha and her husband James Conran are expecting their second child, and Ioni is going to be a big sister! She was so jazzed about the news that she even posted a video to her own account with the caption, "Big sister alert!!!"
If her giddy reaction doesn't bring a smile to your face, then honestly, nothing in the world will. Baby news is the best news, people!
One Twitter user summed up our feelings completely when she wrote: "Couldn’t have said it better or with more joy! Congrats to you all Xo."
Also, can we talk for a second about how perfect Ioni's little outfit was? She has winter fashion down to a science, and you'd better believe we're taking notes in anticipation for all of our upcoming holiday parties.
While Ioni has gotten a lot of attention, fans and friends also made sure to congratulate the new mom-to-be. "Congratulations to my beautiful friends @cocorocha and @jamesconran! They are expecting a new baby and I can’t wait," designer Christian Siriano tweeted.
Congratulations to my beautiful friends @cocorocha and @jamesconran! They are expecting a new baby and I can’t wait. ? ?? pic.twitter.com/YHCUvg6yEp— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) December 4, 2017
Can't wait to what kinds of shenanigans — and, OK, what kind of darling sartorial choices — Ioni and her new sibling will come up with in the future.
