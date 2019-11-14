The Best Black Christmas Movies

Christmas is upon us, as evidenced by the department stores are covered in red and blaring holiday music. The Hallmark and Lifetime channels are in overdrive with a lineup of both recycled and new holiday romance programming. And the number of unread emails in the folder where you get discount updates for all your favorite online shops has doubled. But if we’re being honest, a lot of this holiday cheer is pretty...white. Let us never forget how comfortable Megyn Kelly was declaring that, the guys whose birthday we’re supposed to be celebrating, were white.