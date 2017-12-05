The Best Black Christmas Movies

Christmas is upon us. Department stores are covered in red and blaring holiday music. The Hallmark and Lifetime channels are in overdrive with a lineup of both recycled and new holiday romance programming. And the number of unread emails in the folder where you get discount updates for all your favorite online shops has doubled. But if we’re being honest, a lot of this holiday cheer is pretty white. Let us never forget how comfortable Megyn Kelly was declaring that both Santa and Jesus, the guys whose birthday we’re supposed to be celebrating, were white.
But Black people have been known to put their own spin on Christmas, too. From soulful versions of Christmas carols — if you love yourself, download Santa Hooked Me Up by B2K — to running jokes about our families on Twitter, we can do holiday spirit with the best of them. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Mariah Carey, a Black woman, is considered the Queen of Christmas. And with his revamped line of dabbing Santa sweaters, I’m prepared to argue a case that 2 Chainz is the king.
Anyway, there are also a ton of offerings for Black Christmas movies. Not all of them are explicitly marketed for the Christmas crowd, but they are still just as good. I’ve done the honor of aggregating some of the best ones for your consideration. Hopefully this means that I have done my good deeds and will finally make someone’s ‘Nice’ list.