The holiday season is always a special time of year for many reasons: family, close friends, those much needed vacation days, and sales on just about anything you could ever want. From a foodie perspective, however, September through December offers us the chance to do one thing better than ever: indulge in all our favorite, limited-edition snacks. Did someone say peppermint mocha?
Gingerbread is one of those seasonal flavors that tends to take over supermarket shelves and Instagram feeds come December. Whether you're a fan or not, there's no denying that the sweet, spiced flavor of this popular dessert is one people can't seem to shake. From traditional items like cookies to Krispy Kreme doughnuts (!!!), the options are endless.
If you're shopping around for more things to try, we've got you covered. An extensive search revealed 15 limited-edition products sure to make a great addition to your holiday collection. Behold, the gingerbread paradise dreams are made of.