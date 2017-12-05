This Politician Asked His Partner To Marry Him During A Debate On Same-Sex Marriage

Australia is poised to legalize same-sex marriage and the long-awaited legislation is especially meaningful for MP Tim Wilson, a member of the country's Liberal Party who is openly gay.
After the marriage equality bill easily passed in the Senate last week, it went to the House of Representatives for a final debate. Wilson's longtime partner Ryan Bolger took a seat in the gallery as Wilson passionately argued in favor of passing the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Bill of 2017.
"There's no point pretending that this isn't deeply personal," Wilson said as he concluded his speech, NPR reports, adding that the same-sex marriage debate has been "the soundtrack to our relationship."
The couple has been engaged and worn their rings for nine years, according to reporter Nick Haggarty. Now they're finally on the brink of being able to say "I do."
Engaged 9 years, @timwilsoncomau and @rpbolger can finally marry #marriageequality pic.twitter.com/lhU6jXPG93— Nick Haggarty (@NickHaggarty) November 15, 2017
"There's only one thing left to do," Wilson said at the end of his speech, shifting his attention to where Bolger was seated in the gallery. "Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?"
Watch the touching proposal here and be sure to have your tissues handy. (Spoiler alert: Bolger said yes.)
Liberal MP @timwilsoncomau proposed to his partner Ryan during his same-sex marriage speech to the House of Reps. He said YES! ??? pic.twitter.com/of9N21WYMh— Alice Workman (@workmanalice) December 4, 2017
There's no word on when Wilson and Bolger will officially tie the knot, but Australia is on track to legalize same-sex marriage by Christmas — a pledge that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made when the results of a postal survey showed that over 60% of Australians support legalization.
And, if you love unique proposal stories, you'll appreciate this fun fact: The Australian House of Representatives quickly sifted through its archives and confirmed that this is the first marriage proposal to occur on the House floor, as reported by USA Today.
Update: We've dug through Hansard and @timwilsoncomau appears to be the first ever Member to propose on the floor of the House. pic.twitter.com/NLGLxpYIrm— Australian House of Representatives (@AboutTheHouse) December 4, 2017
The passage of the marriage equality bill will be a landmark moment in Australian history, and Wilson's proposal makes it even more memorable.
