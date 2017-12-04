There's A New Way To Pay At Target Now & It Makes Things So Much Easier

Get excited, because there's a new, easy way to buy all your favorite stuff at Target: The red bullseye has rolled out Wallet, a way to pay and get discounts inside the Target app with just a quick scan of your phone. Target timed it and claims that you'll be able to check out four times faster if you use the Wallet feature — and who doesn't like saving time?
The best part is, you can use your REDcard and save with Cartwheel while using Wallet. Also, Wallet can combine Cartwheel offers and Weekly Ad coupons with the 5% REDcard discounts. Plus, you'll soon be able to use Wallet to store and redeem Target gift cards, which we think should come in handy during the holidays.
"Wallet in the Target app makes checkout easier and faster than ever," Mike McNamara, the company's chief information and digital officer, said in a statement. "Guests are going to love the convenience of having payment, Cartwheel offers, Weekly Ad coupons, and GiftCards all in one place with Wallet."
This isn't the first nifty tech change Target has unveiled this year to make our lives just a tad bit easier. In September, Target announced that it would be upgrading its app to include mini GPS trackers to help you find items in its stores better. During the summer, the store announced that it would be incorporating the Cartwheel app into the Target mobile app.
Here's what Wallet looks like:
