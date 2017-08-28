If you use the Cartwheel savings program, Target might just make your life a whole lot easier with its recent announcement. Today, the store said that it's incorporating Cartwheel into the Target mobile app, aiming to simplify on-the-go savings for millions of customers.
Cartwheel currently has a separate app that will continue to operate in the near future. Target spokesperson Eddie Baeb tells Refinery29 that the standalone Cartwheel app will eventually be "sunsetted," although there's no specific timeframe for doing so.
This change will eliminate the need to click back and forth between different apps on your phone.
"Guests can now access everything they love about Cartwheel — like the ability to find deals at their store, redeem savings with one barcode scan, and watch their lifetime savings soar — plus so much more," Andrew Weisbecker, Target's senior director of apps and digital strategy, said in a statement issued today. "No need to switch back and forth, or maintain separate apps. Guests asked for this, and we're happy to deliver."
To use Cartwheel in the Target app, you'll need to log on to your Target.com account, or create one if you don't have one already. Note that if you've been using a social media account like Facebook for Cartwheel, "you'll need to move to a Target.com account to make sure your existing offer list and lifetime savings transfer over to the Target app," according to the statement.
To try out the new and improved app, you can download "Target — now with Cartwheel" through the Apple iTunes store or Google Play.
