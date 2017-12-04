Wonder Woman Director Says We Will Have Someone New To Pine Over In Sequel, But It Isn't Who You'd Expect
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman swooped in and stole all of our hearts, but in the movie, her heart was won by Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine. Their chemistry was sensual and real, but never got in the way of Wonder Woman's serious mission to save all of humanity. After All, Wonder Woman was born to be a superhero, and won't let a man get in a way of saving the world.
Now, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins confirms that the sequel to the already-classic superhero film will include a "great love story." She chatted with Variety's "Playback" podcast, where she explained that "because she is Wonder Woman and she's here now and she's fully developed," there will be another Wonder bae on the horizon. Jenkins also teases that the films "is funny and [has] a great love story again, and [has] a couple new unbelievable characters who I'm so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie."
What could this mean? Let's note that she doesn't say the love story itself includes anyone new, just that there are new characters in the film. Given that Wonder Woman is (probably) immortal, it stands to reason that she'll have many loves throughout her life. Trevor did, after all, meet his end on that plane — though he could always make a dramatic return a lá Gandalf from the Lord of the Rings.
Fans, for their part, speculated on who the new love interest may be — including a desire to see Wonder Woman as the queer hero that she is.
I wonder if it'll be Nemesis.. but I really hope it's another women ?— Becky want sum SMAHS (@Totes_Cats) December 3, 2017
Wonder Woman has been confirmed to be bi. Can her next romance be with a woman? Pretty please?— Rachael Eyre (@Alrightpunk) November 30, 2017
One person we hope she won't fall for? Batman, whom she teams up with in the Justice League. He's not tender or sweet enough for Wonder Woman, and she deserves the best boyfriend on the planet.
