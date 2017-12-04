Ultimately, it’s nice to know there’s a happy ending: The nervous young actress auditioning for the role of Emily turned into Shay Mitchell, one of Rosewood’s best-loved characters — and a rising Hollywood star in her own right. Sure, the audition tape is a bit shaky, but it’s certainly not as embarrassing as, say, a VHS tape of someone accidentally flashing the audience during their sixth-grade production of The Crucible because their costume wasn’t fitted correctly and they hadn’t really figured out bras yet. (Not that this has ever happened to me personally.)