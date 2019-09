Samantha Bee & Stephen Colbert Discussed Why Sexual Harassment Is No Laughing Matter

Another reason why survivors don't always share their experiences is because they're afraid they won't be believed, especially when the predator is a high-profile figure. Adding to that fear is the fact that sometimes people choose not to listen to vocalized concerns. For instance, Louis C.K.'s inappropriate behavior was well-known amongst women in the comedy scene . In at least one instance, a reporter who'd caught wind of these accusations asked Louis' friend Jon Stewart if he believed the allegations were true. At the time, Stewart disregarded the question. Now, he claims to be "stunned." Colbert, too, told Bee that he had no idea about Louis' past.