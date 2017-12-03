Julia Stiles Calls Out The Mommy-Shamers Picking Apart Her Parenting Skills

Julia Stiles has only been a mother for a few weeks, but she's already becoming a pro at navigating harsh online critiques.
The actress, who gave birth to son Strummer Newcomb Cook on October 20, has taken to social media to address mommy-shaming comments she received after posting a photo of her baby earlier this week. The image showed the 10 Things I Hate About You star showing off her star-print Tula baby carrier; Strummer is sitting inside it, his face resting against her chest.
Many commenters objected to how the newborn was positioned, arguing that his legs should be dangling free. Another woman also chimed in to suggest that baby carriers are unsafe, though several Stiles fans and parents rushed to her defense. (Ryan Reynolds similarly faced his own child carrier criticism back in 2015.)
Advertisement
Now Stiles has posted a message addressing the feedback she received. While the new mother acknowledged that her son wasn't positioned "correctly" for the photo opp, she made it clear that being mommy-shamed wasn't a pleasant experience — in fact, she likened the whole thing to a Venus flytrap. She also (wisely, perhaps) turned off her comments for this particular post.
It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly. Wow, I didn't expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That's the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from "Little Shop of Horrors". I was trying to keep much of my son's image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway. Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It's way more fun.
"It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly," she wrote. "Wow, I didn't expect that. What was supposed to be a shoutout of products I like suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That's the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from Little Shop of Horrors.
"I was trying to keep much of my son's image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway. Yes, mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5-week-old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It's way more fun."
And that's just the sort of attitude the mama of a little dude named Strummer should have.
Advertisement