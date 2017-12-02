What's more exciting than hearing Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny made a movie together? Hearing that the film will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018.
The two star in the biopic Lizzie, which takes a closer look at Lizzie Borden, a woman who was accused of murdering her father and her stepmother in 1892 only to be found not guilty in a trial that was basically the O.J. Simpson trial of its day.
The psychological thriller attempts to show a more complex side of Lizzie, played by Sevigny, that could explain why she may have committed such a heinous crime. To do this, the film delves into Lizzie's relationship with Stewart's character, Bridget Sullivan, who was the family’s housemaid and Lizzie's alleged romantic partner. Bridget was also the person who claimed to have witnessed Lizzie murder Andrew Borden and his wife Abby with an ax.
According to Nylon, Lizzie, which has been in the making for the last two years, has been described as a “gothic psychological thriller with an indelible romance at its core." The first image from the movie, seen above, shows the two actresses in an embrace, which proves the film will not shy away from the romance.
From the looks of Sevigny's Instagram, which celebrated the Sundance news, there's a lot of love between the two stars. "Me and this fire cracker made a movie and it’s going to #sundance2018," Sevigny captioned a black and white photo of her and Stewart. "She had my back and I’ll love her forever! Congrats to our hard working cast and crew!" She also thanked the Savannah, Georgia bar The Original Pinkie Masters "for giving us a safe place to let our hair down!"
No surprise, that's where this photo was taken and yes, the two clearly let their hair down for the shot.
Finding out that Lizzie is heading to Sundance, which runs from January 18 to January 28, isn't the only thing these two have to celebrate this year. Both made their directorial debuts as part of Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology film series.
Sevigny's short film Kitty, which she called a "whisper of a film," is based on the 1980 short story by Paul Bowles about a little girl named Kitty who ends up turning into a cat. The film ended up making its debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Stewart's short film Come Swim, which took a look at one's man anxiety and heartbreak, premiered at Sundance last January to rave reviews. Now the two women will get to follow up those films with another film that's bound to have people talking.
Correction: This article orginally confused the actress's parts. Sevigny plays Lizzie Borden, while Stewart plays Bridget Sullivan.
