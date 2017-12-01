If you heard some screaming coming from New York City, it was us losing it over these photos of Benson and Stabler. That's right, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni posed for selfies together again, which is truly the balm we needed after this very long week.
E! News has the story on the selfies from Dick Wolf heaven. Hargitay stopped by the release party for Meloni's new Syfy series Happy! and relived a bit of their famed partnership for the world. Stabler, we miss you, and we're pretty sure Benson misses you too. After all, Stabler's legendary rage against sex offenders could come in useful in these fraught times.
We bet that Hargitay was thrilled to see her old pal after this week's difficult episode — not that every episode isn't a picnic on a show about sexually-based offenses. But this one addresses the Harvey Weinstein story, and how it's changing the culture for the better (we hope). "What I think SVU has done so beautifully for years is to bring things that have been traditionally swept under the carpet to light. What's very exciting about this time is that not only is it coming out into the light but it's getting a very big spotlight shined on something that's been going on for years and demands attention," Hargitay told The Hollywood Reporter.
Dedicated fans of the elite show known as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit know that Stabler and Benson are a very near and dear partnership. The two actors have such incredible chemistry that we empathized deeply with their storylines, and, ahem, even dreamed of a romance between them. But part of the reason that Stabler and Benson worked so well together is because there was just a little bit of sexual tension — at the end of the day, they were partners and that was that. That line was always clear, and even Meloni appreciates that their characters never boned. "It would have been the death knell of the show," he said on Inside The Actor's Studio.
Luckily, Stabler and Benson are IRL pals, so we get to imagine them recalling their best perp-bashing moments on SVU. Can they please act together again, soon?
