Best Buy Is Launching A Huge 20-Day Sale

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but our enthusiasm for great gadget sales is far from curbed. If you're on the lookout for an upgraded phone to give your dad or maybe a pair of high-quality headphones to drown out the millionth rendition of "Baby It's Cold Outside," we have the perfect holiday sale for you.
Best Buy just announced a major savings bonanza called 20 Days of Doorbusters. From tomorrow — Friday, December 1 — until December 20, the super-store will promote one steeply discounted item each day, including big-screen TVs, iPhones, MacBooks, and drones (yep, the future is here). Consider this your techy advent calendar, but with much better gifts than those little chocolates.
The store says that each featured doorbuster is guaranteed to be the lowest price it'll offer all season long. Almost everything will be available both in-store and at BestBuy.com. To keep us in suspense, it's "keeping the deals a surprise, so you won't know which product will be featured which day until the morning it's announced." You'll just have to check Best Buy's countdown calendar to start planning your holiday savings.
Plus, Best Buy is offering free shipping on everything all season long and same-day shipping in 40 cities — perfect if you consider yourself a gift-giving procrastinator. Which we do.
