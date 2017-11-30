Gift cards are a perennial favorite when it comes to holiday presents. Sometimes, you buy a gift card because you don't know your distant cousin that well and you want to play it safe. Other times, you know what a Starbucks super-fan your sister is so you give her the goods.
Well, here's a gift for all the Target lovers out there: The red bullseye is offering 10% off all gift cards valued for up to $300 this Sunday, December 3, only. It's the only day of the year the chain discounts its gift cards, so you might want to take advantage of this deal pronto.
Plus, Target's Weekend Deals will continue through the holiday season — you can check out the following weekend's deal every Wednesday, when they're posted on A Bullseye View blog. (And don't forget about all the Cyber Week discounts on tech gadgets, either!)
Says Target's blog: "Why weekends? That's when our guests shop most, especially during the holidays (yep, really — twice as many guests shop Target on Saturdays and Sundays than on an average weekday). And we’ve timed each deal just right, so you get exactly what you need at that particular point in the season."
