According to ABC7 Detroit , many parents and students are deeply concerned about his possible return to school. As reported by Livingston Daily on November 14, two of his victims and their parents attended a school board meeting and pleaded for his expulsion. It was the 14th birthday of one of the survivors: "It’s my birthday and I’m at a school meeting begging you guys to protect me," she said. "If he comes back to school, I’ll have to leave, I don’t want to, but I can’t see him every day."