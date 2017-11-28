Starbucks' Lady Gaga & Chance The Rapper Gift Cards Let You Refuel For A Cause

The next time you head into Starbucks for a quick jolt, keep an eye out for a trio of brand-new gift cards created in partnership with Spotify. The Lady Gaga, Chance the Rapper, and Metallica-themed cards let caffeine lovers help out charities while they're fueling up.
Starting tomorrow, November 28, shoppers who put at least $25 onto one of the cards will get a Spotify Premium trial membership and contribute to Starbucks' donation to the celebrities' charities of choice. Starbucks and Spotify have already promised $1 million total to be divided evenly among the three causes, so the collectible cards are just the whipped cream on top of the coffee drink for fans.
Advertisement
Fans of Chance the Rapper will be helping out the artist's own charity, SocialWorks, which focuses on bringing arts education to the youth of his hometown, Chicago. It also hopes to get those same young people involved with politics and civic engagement, creating a generation of leaders. Chance has already raised $2 million for his cause and the additional contribution of about $333,000 will undoubtedly go a long way to helping out the city's kids.
Lady Gaga's card will benefit the Born This Way Foundation, which she established with her mother. The organization hopes to give young people the resources necessary to create positive environments and communities focused on kindness and compassion. "A kinder and braver world is urgent, and it is possible," Gaga said in a statement released by Starbucks. "Our work at Born This Way Foundation is to support the wellness — mental, social, and emotional — of young people and build strong, resilient communities."
Meanwhile, those who opt for the Metallica card will be supporting the band's All Within My Hands Foundation, a charity that helps veterans adjust to life after deployment through community service.
While mobile ordering and paying via app may be the M.O. for most die-hard Starbucks fans, the chance to flash one of these special gift cards could be reason enough to go old school again.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement