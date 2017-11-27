same mirror same bedroom just 7 years on and a whole lot of shit and experiences learnt from. I can’t tell you how many fake health concerns/bullying/ body shaming comments I get that start with “I am all for self love BUT.. you should be working out to love your body’ would you tell an underweight anorexic patient in the early stages of recovery to start exercising to prove she loves her self NO. just because my body does not conform to society’s standards of an eating disorder recovery body does not mean I am not over coming a serious issue with restricting my food. no one has the right to then use their ill informed ignorant judgment to tell me how I should or shouldn’t be showing love to my body you have NO not even a SLIGHT idea how far I’ve come with my relationship with food and exercise. From months of therapy I’ve been told I essentially recovered my self out or signs of what sounded like undiagnosed anorexia; want to know why I was never diagnosed? Because I always felt not skinny enough to go get help about my issues with food and body image. So save your ‘I know what self love is better than you’ judgments to yourself and have some basic knowledge and respect into the statistics of eating disorders. If anything I’m trying to make a point of the treatment of bodies that are not skinny even in the treatment of eating disorders - this has to change. My page isn’t just showing you how to be confident it’s about showing you how I have faced my biggest fear in life and turned it into something beautiful.

